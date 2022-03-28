EagleMed Beech C90A King Air crashes into supermarket in Temixco, Mexico

Bart Noëth
On Monday afternoon, 28 March, an EagleMed Beech C90A King Air (registered N426EM) crashed into a Bodega Aurrerá supermarket in Temixco, Mexico. According to online flight data, the aircraft was operating a domestic flight between Acapulco and Cuernavaca but crashed about 10 km before landing.

Emergency services rushed to scene, the aircraft carried four crew members and/or passengers. Three on board died, the fourth one got injured. At lest four people that were present inside the shop during the impact got injured as well.

Witnesses report that prior to the accident, they saw that the aircraft had problems staying in the air and that smoke was coming out of one of the engines, so the pilot could not control it and it crashed.

EagleMed is a privately own and American air medical transport service.

