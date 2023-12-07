Dabi Air Cessna 208 Caravan skids after landing Pogapa Airstrip, Indonesia

In the morning of 7 December, a Cessna 208 Caravan (registered PK-DPP), operated by Dabi Air, skidded after landing at Pogapa Airstrip, Central Papua, Indonesia. Local police chief Benny said that the aircraft originated from Nabire, Indonesia carrying five passengers and some basic necessities.

Benny added that captain Irela and copilot Hendri were at the controls during the mishap, he said: “The aircraft skidded because the runway was slippery and hit the hill at the end of the airfield.”

Three people got injured, including the pilot, Benny added.

An investigation by (aviation) authorities has been launched.

Dabi Air Cessna 208 Caravan (PK-DPP, built 2010) sustained damage while landing at Pogapa Airstrip Irian Jaya, Indonesia with 7 on board. Three of them were injured. Earlier, the aircraft departed at Nabire, left the runway, and ended up against a mound. https://t.co/BEdRSZrIt1 https://t.co/fZBq4un7p5 pic.twitter.com/1bpwpFDOSy — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) December 7, 2023

The Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft (PK-DPP) of Dabi Air skidded after landing at Pogapa Airstrip, Intan Jaya, Central Papua around 9:50 AM local time today. The pilot and 2 passengers were injured. ? Kompas#aircraft pic.twitter.com/U4XU9VAZoy — FL360aero (@fl360aero) December 7, 2023