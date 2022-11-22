Crash of Piper aircraft in Medellin, Colombia, kills 8 people

On the morning of this Monday, 21 November, a small plane that was transporting six passengers and two pilots crashed in the Belén Rosales neighbourhood of Medellín (Antioquia, Colombia). All eight persons onboard perished in the crash.

This was reported by the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, who indicated, through his Twitter account, that “all the capabilities of the administration have been activated to help the victims.”

The accident occurred to a Piper PA-31-350 Navajo Chieftain aircraft registered HK-5121 that departed from Medellín in the direction of the municipality of Pizarro (Chocó). The plane sustained engine problems shortly after takeoff from Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport (EOH/SKMD). It crashed into a residential area and was destroyed by fire. The aircraft conducted a flight for travel agency Grupo San Germán Express SAS.

#Atención accidente aéreo a esta hora en Medellín. Al parecer una aeronave cayó en zona residencial de la ciudad. #noticiaendesarrollo pic.twitter.com/XgsWx8BaUG — Juan Carlos Castaño Álvarez (@Jccaperiodista) November 21, 2022

#Avioneta pierde el control por falla del motor, ocasionando un #accidente en zona residencial de #Medellín al no poder regresar al aeropuerto. Fallecen los 2 pilotos y los 6 pasajeros de la aeronave, el edificio dónde impactó la avioneta estaba desocupado. pic.twitter.com/PIzG4Uc9C7 — Camilo Cabrera (@ccabrera1397) November 21, 2022

2