Crash of Piper aircraft in Medellin, Colombia, kills 8 people

André Orban
Picture from Twitter

On the morning of this Monday, 21 November, a small plane that was transporting six passengers and two pilots crashed in the Belén Rosales neighbourhood of Medellín (Antioquia, Colombia). All eight persons onboard perished in the crash.

This was reported by the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, who indicated, through his Twitter account, that “all the capabilities of the administration have been activated to help the victims.

The accident occurred to a Piper PA-31-350 Navajo Chieftain aircraft registered HK-5121 that departed from Medellín in the direction of the municipality of Pizarro (Chocó). The plane sustained engine problems shortly after takeoff from Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport (EOH/SKMD). It crashed into a residential area and was destroyed by fire. The aircraft conducted a flight for travel agency Grupo San Germán Express SAS.

