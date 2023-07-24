Crash of an Antonov An-26 kills nine out of 10 occupants in Port Sudan

Amidst the civil war raging between two military factions in Sudan, an Antonov An-26 (registration unknown) was taking off from Port Sudan (PZU), the only airport still open in the country, around 23:00 local time. But the plane immediately crashed due to a technical failure and burst into flames, killing 9 out of the 10 occupants (including four military personnel), with the exception of a young girl who was injured.

Few other details are known about that crash: neither registration, nor owner, nor destination.

The picture of an An-26 below is for illustration only: