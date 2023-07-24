Home Miscellaneous Accidents Crash of an Antonov An-26 kills nine out of 10 occupants in...

Crash of an Antonov An-26 kills nine out of 10 occupants in Port Sudan

André Orban
Amidst the civil war raging between two military factions in Sudan, an Antonov An-26 (registration unknown) was taking off from Port Sudan (PZU), the only airport still open in the country, around 23:00 local time. But the plane immediately crashed due to a technical failure and burst into flames, killing 9 out of the 10 occupants (including four military personnel), with the exception of a young girl who was injured.

Few other details are known about that crash: neither registration, nor owner, nor destination.

The picture of an An-26 below is for illustration only:

Antonov An-26 Romanian Air Force © Arpingstone — https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=236722

 

 

