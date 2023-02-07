Coulson Aviation Boeing 737-300 crashes in West-Australia during fire fighting mission; two pilots escape

On 6 February, a Boeing 737-300 Fireliner (registered N619SW), operated by Coulson Aviation, was involved in a crash while tasked to a fire. The aircraft was dispatched by the Australian National Aerial Firefighting Centre (NAFC) and was flown to Australia in December 2022.

The 737 departed the regional airport of Busselton, West-Australia when during the mission, the crash happened.

“The aircraft had two crew on board at the time of the accident,” Coulson Aviation wrote on Facebook, adding that “Both pilots walked away from the crash and have been medically assessed. Our thoughts and our immediate concern are for those team members and their families.”

This is the second incident for Coulson Aviation during firefighting operations in Australia, after a C-130 heavy air tanker crashed in 2020, killing all three on board.