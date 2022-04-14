Colombian Police Basler BT-67 (Douglas) gets damaged during landing

A Douglas (Basler) BT-67 Turbo DC-3 (registered PNC0257) from the Policia Nacional de Colombia was badly damaged in a landing accident at the airport of Villavicencio, Colombia. According to a first assessment, the aircraft got caught by gusty winds and veered left off the runway.

The real cause of the accident has still to be determined. A pilot and one passenger were admitted to a hospital. The following images and footage appeared on social media:

Policia Nacional Douglas BT67 Turbo DC-3 (PNC0257) was badly damaged in a landing accident at Villavicencio (SKVV), Colombia. Acc to reports, the acft was caught by gusty winds and veered off the runway. A pilot and one passenger were admitted to a hospital. @ABCAeronautico pic.twitter.com/AWPZkQiLo4 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) April 13, 2022

This is an incident involving a Colombian National Police Basler converted C-47. It reportedly occurred during landing. 11 persons have been injured with no fatalities. The last portion it’s clear what happened but not sure how. Not speculating btw. pic.twitter.com/ptGa18z5Y2 — Scott Bateman MBE 🇺🇦 (@scottiebateman) April 13, 2022