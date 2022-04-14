Colombian Police Basler BT-67 (Douglas) gets damaged during landing

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
51

A Douglas (Basler) BT-67 Turbo DC-3 (registered PNC0257) from the Policia Nacional de Colombia was badly damaged in a landing accident at the airport of Villavicencio, Colombia. According to a first assessment, the aircraft got caught by gusty winds and veered left off the runway. 

The real cause of the accident has still to be determined. A pilot and one passenger were admitted to a hospital. The following images and footage appeared on social media:

