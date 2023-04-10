Cessna ditches into the port of Mazatlán, Mexico; one minor dies, pilot still at large

In the afternoon of Saturday, 8 April, a Cessna 210E (registered XB-PBL) tried to ditch into the waters of the port of Mazatlán, Sanaloa, Mexico after an apparent engine failure. While four passengers were able to abandon the Cessna, a two-year-old – the child of the pilot – lost his/her life. Strangely, the pilot (father) ran (swum?) away from the crash site and is still at large for the authorities.

A report from the municipal authorities of Mazatlán established that this Saturday afternoon, an aircraft with six people on board, four of them minors, plunged into the sea, apparently due to a mechanical failure.

Nearby boats came to help and rescued a woman and three minors. The occupants of the Cessna informed the rescue services that the pilot’s child was also travelling with them but they didn’t know what happened to his/her.

The body of the minor was found inside the aircraft, which sank into the sea minutes after the ditching.

Source: Se desploma avioneta en canal de navegación en Mazatlán, muere niña y piloto está desaparecido (El Universal)

A Cessna aircraft with six passengers on board, made an attempt to ditch on the waters in the navigation channel of the port of Mazatlán , State of Sinaloa, Mexico on the afternoon of Saturday, April 8 due to engine issues. #safety #aviation #aircraft pic.twitter.com/nbs5scE6pU — FL360aero (@fl360aero) April 10, 2023