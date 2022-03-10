Cessna crash near Denver, United States injures two

On 8 March, a Cessna crashed in the median of E-470 south of Centennial Airport in Douglas County, Denver, Colorado, United States. The two on board were able to safely evacuate the aircraft and were brought to hospital with minor injuries.

Rescue services rushed to the scene to extinguish the aircraft on fire. Later, the remaining fuel was removed from the wrecked plane and was towed afterwards.

Following images and footage appeared on social media.

Traffic Advisory UPDATE Hazmat Units from the @CSP_News & @SouthMetroPIO are working on getting the remaining jet fuel out of the wrecked plane @ColoradoDOT is assisting @E470 w/ road closures near the scene Unknown ETA to open pic.twitter.com/VfTRERSVOw — CSP E470 (@CSP_E470) March 8, 2022

*Plane Crash* SMFR and @dcsheriff on scene of a plane crash in the median on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica. 2 occupants were on board and safely exited. Paramedics are evaluating them for minor injuries. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/S52Xld88xY — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 8, 2022

Final Update: The aircraft has been loaded onto a tow truck and South Metro Firefighters will be clearing the scene soon. pic.twitter.com/eLd9PCksTK — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 9, 2022