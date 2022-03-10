Cessna crash near Denver, Colorado, United States, injures two

Bart Noëth
On 8 March, a Cessna crashed in the median of E-470 south of Centennial Airport in Douglas County, Denver, Colorado, United States. The two onboard were able to safely evacuate the aircraft and were brought to a hospital with minor injuries.

Rescue services rushed to the scene to extinguish the aircraft on fire. Later, the remaining fuel was removed from the wrecked plane, which was towed afterwards.

Following images and footage appeared on social media.

