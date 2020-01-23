Cessna Citation S550 crashes in South Africa

On 23 January 2020, South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) have confirmed that it has not been able to make contact with one of it’s Cessna S550 Citation SII’s, that took-off from George Airport (GRJ).

It was a flight inspection unit aircraft.

The crew, two males and one female, took off at 10:40 (local time) from the George Airport (GRJ) on a flight calibration mission of navigational aids.

The aircraft (reg: ZS-CAR) was found in the mountains near Robinson Pass North-East of George. The position corresponds with their last radar contact.

Source: flightlineweekly.com