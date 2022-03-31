Cessna 208 Caravan I crashes into Säntis Mountain, Switzerland

On 31 March, a Cessna 208 Caravan I (registered D-FLIC) operated a ferry flight from Siegen, Germany to Costa d’Argento airfield in Tuscany, Italy. During the flight, the aircraft crashed against the Säntis Mountain in Switzerland.

A search-and-rescue mission was started, but due to adverse weather conditions (snow) and the risk of falling objects, no emergency services could be deployed so far. The mission, however, was able to use a drone to get a more detailed overview of the site.

Hanspeter Krüsi, head of communications of St.Gallen police, said to local press that the destruction of the aircraft is enormous and that they were expecting that the sole occupant, a 63-year-old Italian, had died.

Säntis is the highest mountain in the Alpstein massif of northeastern Switzerland.

