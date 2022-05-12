Caverton Helicopters Cameroon DHC-6-400 Twin Otter crashes in Cameroon; no survivors

On 11 May, Cameroon air traffic control lost radio contact with a Caverton Helicopters Cameroon DHC-6-400 Twin Otter (registered TJ-TIM) that was operating Yaoundé – Nsimalen – Dompta – Yaoundé – Nsimalen. The aircraft carried 11 passengers and crew members.

After the disappearance, a search-and-rescue operation started. The aircraft was found crashed in a forest, not far from Nanga Eboko.

The aircraft carried oil workers. None of the passengers survived the crash.

Further equipment has been deployed to salvage the deceased.