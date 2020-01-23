C-130 Hercules fighting bushfires crashes in Australia

On 23 January 2020, three American firefighters have died when a C-130 water tanker plane crashed near Snowy Mountains, Australia

ACT Emergency Services confirmed the large air tanker crashed while fighting a blaze near Cooma, north-east of the Snowy Mountains.

Coulson Aviation, the Canadian operator of the C-130 aircraft, had grounded its fleet on Thursday afternoon as a mark of respect for the victims and to reassess safety conditions.

Audio of a chilling call for help has emerged after a C130 air tanker crashed in the NSW Snowy Mountains, killing three US residents helping to fight bushfires https://t.co/wLzps2C6l5 — The Australian (@australian) January 23, 2020

Large Air Tanker C130 crash in Snowy Mountains – Flight Data @lookner https://t.co/37CosQbGv3 pic.twitter.com/WTp1c1NdZt — Richard Eves (@ImStormyKnight) January 23, 2020