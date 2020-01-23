C-130 Hercules fighting bushfires crashes in Australia

By
Maarten Van Den Driessche
-
0
146

On 23 January 2020, three American firefighters have died when a C-130 water tanker plane crashed near Snowy Mountains, Australia

ACT Emergency Services confirmed the large air tanker crashed while fighting a blaze near Cooma, north-east of the Snowy Mountains.

Coulson Aviation, the Canadian operator of the C-130 aircraft, had grounded its fleet on Thursday afternoon as a mark of respect for the victims and to reassess safety conditions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.