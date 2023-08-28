Broward County Sheriffs Office fire rescue helicopter crashes in Florida, United States

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
17

On 28 August, a Broward County sheriffs Office fire rescue Eurocopter EC 135T1 (registered N109BC) experienced an inflight fire. Shortly after take-off from Pompano Beach Airpark (PPM/KPMP), Florida, United States, fire was seen coming from the engine followed by failure of the tail boom and a crash through a buildings roof in Pompano Beach.

One occupant died and two occupants, plus two persons on the ground, were sent to a local hospital with unspecified injuries. The helicopter was destroyed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.