Black Saturday in Germany: Three plane crashes leave three dead and two injured

On Saturday, three plane crashes in Germany resulted in three fatalities and two injuries.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, two people died in a small plane crash near Soest. A Cessna FR172H Rocket (Reims) registered D-ECHF crashed shortly after takeoff from runway 25 at Soest/Bad Sassendorf Airfield (EDLZ), in a field near the runway. Both occupants perished and the aircraft was destroyed by fire.

Another crash in Gütersloh-Spexard, North Rhine-Westphalia, claimed the life of the pilot, the sole occupant. A Great Lakes 2T-1A-2 registered N122TL crashed into bushes at a junkyard northwest of Gütersloh-Spexard. The pilot perished and the biplane was destroyed.

Both crashes’ causes remain unknown.

Additionally, in Hesse, two people were injured in a small plane crash in Korbach, though their injuries are not life-threatening. A Piper J3C-65 Cub registered N40749 failed to gain altitude after takeoff from Korbach Airfield (EDGK), Korbach, Waldeck-Frankenberg, and crashed in a field. Both occupants were injured and the aircraft received substantial damage.