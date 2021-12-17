Bell 407 helicopter crashes on U.S. Interstate 10; pilot receives fatal injuries

On 14 December, a Bell 407 helicopter (registered N150AS) crashed on the eastbound carriageway of the Bonnet Carré Spillway Bridge on Interstate 10, United States. Shortly before the crash, the aircraft was observed flying low, consistent with low cloud base and low visibility at the time.

The Bell 407 then took out some power lines, causing 20,000 people to be without electricity. The helicopter was on fire post impact and completely burned out, as seen in the footage below. Local press report the pilot was the only person on board, and received fatal injuries.