Belgian pilot and 4 other people killed in Shorts 360 crash in eastern Congo

In eastern Congo, the Belgian pilot of a small Shorts 360-300 plane was killed after the crash of the aircraft, minutes after takeoff from Shabunda, a town in South Kivu province. There were at least four other people on board, who all died in the crash.

The plane, registered 9Q-GPS, is owned by Malu Aviation from the eastern Congolese city of Goma. In addition to the pilot, there were two other crew members and two passengers on board. The plane also carried cargo on board.

The plane crashed into a forest at about 07.15 UTC, 5 to 6 minutes after taking off from Shabunda airport.