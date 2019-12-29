Belgian killed in light plane crash in northern France

A Belgian was killed in the crash of an ultralight plane in the north of France, French media report. According to La Voix du Nord, the victim is a man of about 60 years.

According to witnesses, the plane suffered an engine failure while it was taking off. The aircraft crashed around 15:00 on Saturday, near the runway of Valenciennes-Denain airport in Prouvy (north of France).

The man, according to La Voix du Nord, is a 60-year old Belgian who was alone on board and was killed instantly. About twenty firefighters proceeded to extricate him.

The investigation must bring more clarity about the circumstances of the crash.

🚨 [ Intervention ] Les #pompiers du Nord ont été engagés cet après-midi en périphérie de #Valenciennes suite au crash d'un 🛩 de tourisme. Une victime sans vie a été découverte. Les moyens du SDIS 59 et la technicité de ses #soldatsdufeu ont permis de la désincarcérer. pic.twitter.com/MkdwGW5I0j — SDIS 59 (@Sdis59) December 28, 2019