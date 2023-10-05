Beechcraft C90GTI King Air crashes into hangar, just after take-off Bom Futuro Airport, Brazil

In a devastating accident on October 4th, a Beechcraft C90GTi King Air (registered PS-JCO) faced a tragic fate shortly after take-off from Bom Futuro Airport in Cuiabá, Mato Grosso, Brazil. The aircraft, after departure, abruptly banked to the left, resulting in the catastrophic failure of the left wing as it made contact with the tarmac. The unfolding disaster continued as the aircraft collided with a hangar under construction, leading to a fiery aftermath.

Regrettably, the pilot succumbed to the impact, losing their life in the tragic incident. Additionally, the two passengers seated in the rear of the aircraft sustained injuries. Moreover, a worker on the ground lost their life in the course of the accident.

Following security camera footage appeared on social media:

The accident took place when the KingAir aircraft was taking off, it began to tilt to the left, touched the left wing to the ground and headed towards the hangar. After the impact, an explosion occured. https://t.co/IUayFSLqrt pic.twitter.com/ACQHFndRlx — FL360aero (@fl360aero) October 5, 2023