Beechcraft A36TC Bonanza aircraft crashes shortly after take-off Lancaster Airport, U.S.

On 9 March, a Beechcraft A36TC Bonanza with registration N347M) was destroyed when impacting terrain, shortly after take-off from Lancaster Airport, Pennsylvania, United States. The aircraft carried five passengers, who sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The aircraft descended into a parking lot, where a fire started.

According to ATC recordings, the pilot reported an open door and requested air traffic control to turn back for a landing. Just before impact, the controller said “Bonanza 347M pull up!”. But the aircraft crashed shortly after.