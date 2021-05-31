Author Gwen Shamblin Lara and actor Joe Lara die in a plane crash

On 29 May, a Cessna 501 Citation I/SP (registered N66BK) crashed into Percy Priest Lake, shortly after takeoff from Smyrna Airport, Tennessee, United States. The aircraft took off from runway 32 at 10:53 and commenced a climbing right hand turn. After reaching 2900 feet the aircraft descended to about 1800 feet before climbing again to 3000 feet. The aircraft then began a rapid descent and impacted the water of Percy Priest Lake.

One crew member, American author Gwen Shamblin Lara, her husband and actor Joe Lara – famous for his part in the movie Tarzan in Manhattan – and four others are believed not to have survived the crash.

Source: aviationsafetynetwork