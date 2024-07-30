Arctic Command’s swift rescue after German plane crashes off the Greenland coast

On Monday, a rapid response by Arctic Command successfully rescued two pilots after their German-registered plane, a Piper Malibu registered D-EOSE, crashed into the sea near Qaqortoq, South Greenland. The plane was en route from Canada to Narsarsuaq when it issued a mayday call and subsequently crashed.

The pilots managed to deploy the plane’s life raft after the crash. An Arctic Command Challenger aircraft quickly located the life raft and maintained its position until the inspection ship Triton arrived. Triton’s inflatable boat reached the crash site within 30 minutes, rescuing the two pilots, who were then transported to the hospital in Qaqortoq for further care and investigation by the Greenland Police.

Arctic Command has shared photos of the rescue operation and the crashed plane on Facebook, highlighting the coordinated efforts of the Challenger aircraft, Naviair, and the Greenland Police. The swift and decisive actions of the Triton crew were particularly commended for ensuring the safe recovery of the distressed pilots.