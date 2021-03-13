Antonov An-26 crashes within seconds of landing at Almaty, Kazakhstan; four dead

Kazakhstan Air Force An-26 crash (source: social media)

A twin-engine turboprop Antonov An-26 of the Kazakh Border Guards crashed on Saturday, March 13, seconds after landing at Kazakhstan’s Almaty Airport, killing four of the six occupants. 

The airport’s administration published the following on its Facebook profile:

URGENT MESSAGE: Today, around 17:20 pm, an An-26 plane flying the route from Nur-Sultan to Almaty lost contact when arriving at Almaty airport. An alert was immediately announced and emergency services went to the scene. According to preliminary information, the aircraft crashed near the runway threshold.”

