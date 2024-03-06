AB Airlines Cessna 208 Caravan, operating for Agefreco Air, crashes during landing Katchungu, RDC

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

In the afternoon of 5 March, an AB Airlines Cessna 208 Caravan (registered 9S-EBT), operating for Agefreco Air, crashed near Katchungu aerodrome, Democratic Republic of the Congo during a landing attempt. The aircraft was operating a domestic flight from Bukavu.

According to local press, no loss of life was reported. Both the captain and the copilot escaped unharmed, but were taken to a medical facility for a check-up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.