AB Airlines Cessna 208 Caravan, operating for Agefreco Air, crashes during landing Katchungu, RDC

In the afternoon of 5 March, an AB Airlines Cessna 208 Caravan (registered 9S-EBT), operating for Agefreco Air, crashed near Katchungu aerodrome, Democratic Republic of the Congo during a landing attempt. The aircraft was operating a domestic flight from Bukavu.

According to local press, no loss of life was reported. Both the captain and the copilot escaped unharmed, but were taken to a medical facility for a check-up.

AB Airlines Cessna 208 Caravan (9S-EBT) crashed and burned to destruction during landing at Katchungu Airstrip, S-Kivu, DR Congo. The copilot survived whether the captain is alive is unclear.@AviationSafety pic.twitter.com/kyHGWY3fXQ — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) March 6, 2024