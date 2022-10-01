Navigate
  • André Orban in Accidents On 1 October 2022, 22:14

A Russian military plane loaded with ammunition skids off runway at Belbek, Crimea, and catches fire

On 1 October, a state of emergency was declared at the airfield Belbek in Sevastopol, Crimea, with a Russian military aircraft.

The Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, spoke about the incident in Belbek air base (UKS/UKFB): “Extraordinary situation at the Belbek airfield. According to rescuers, the plane skidded off the runway during landing and caught fire. The fire brigade is currently on the scene. Please keep calm.

Razvozhaev said on his Telegram channel that there was a partial explosion of ammunition. As for the pilot, he managed to evacuate.

The fire was promptly extinguished. The airfield was not damaged, the governor of Sevastopol noted. However, huge explosions were heard.

