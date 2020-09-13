A light plane crashes in Ohain, Walloon Brabant (Belgium) – The two people on board died

Two people died in an air accident on Sunday evening in the countryside of Lasne in the province of Walloon Brabant, according to the website of RTL Info radio and television channel.

The emergency services were called to intervene on Sunday evening shortly after 18.30 in Ohain, in the municipality of Lasne. For an unknown reason, a light aircraft crashed there, causing the death of its two occupants, a man and a woman whose bodies were charred. The mayor of Lasne confirms the deaths. The identity of the two people on board the ULM has not been disclosed.

The plane is thought to be a two-seater light tourist plane that took off from Buzet aerodrome (ICAO code EBBZ), in Pont-à-Celles, in the province of Hainaut. The intervention of a forensic doctor was requested by the judicial authorities at the scene of the accident.

At 21:30, the police were still at the scene and the Walloon Brabant firefighters, who had extinguished the fire, were lighting the site to allow the judicial authorities to investigate.

