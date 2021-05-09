A light Pipistrel plane crashes on the runway at Albert-Picardie airport, France – The pilot is injured

The accident happened this Sunday morning. The pilot, a British national, allegedly missed his landing.

A Pipistrel SW121 plane registered G-OVSI crashed this Sunday after 10:00 on the runway at Albert-Picardie airport. The pilot, a flight instructor at a London school, 65, missed his landing. Another plane, which left with him, had managed to land on the Albert runway moments before the accident.

The two planes had taken off from Great Britain, they were making a stopover in Albert on their way to Germany and further to Slovenia, where the two pilots were to participate in a competition

Injured to the head, the pilot was taken care of by the airport firefighters, then transported to the Amiens hospital centre by helicopter.

Airport closed

Customs, gendarmerie, a representative of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and investigators from the Bureau of Investigation and Analysis (BEA) went on-site to make the findings. The airport is closed until Monday at noon.

Airport management indicates that “the plane was blown by the wind during its landing“. Gusty winds of 50 to 70 km/h were expected during the day.

Source: Courier Picard

⚠️ Accident du #pipistrel SW121 immatriculé G-OVSI survenu ce jour à #Meaulte / 3 enquêteurs @BEA_Aero sont sur place / accident lors de l’atterrissage / vol entre Londres et la Slovénie. / ouverture d’une enquête de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/Tl8dK5eK2X — BEA ✈️ ⚙️🔬🇫🇷 (@BEA_Aero) May 9, 2021