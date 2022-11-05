A helicopter crashes in Puglia, killing all seven occupants

Source: Alidaunia AW-139

An Agusta-Westland AW-109 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances in Puglia, killing its two pilots and five passengers.

The last radio contact was in the area between Apricena and San Severo on the lower Gargano, an area where a storm was underway. The helicopter had left at 09:20 from the Tremiti Islands.

The aircraft was operated by Alidaunia on the Foggia-Vieste-Tremiti Islands line.

All seven occupants died in the crash: the two pilots, an Italian medical doctor and a Slovenian family of four, including a 13-year-old girl, who were vacationing in Puglia.

