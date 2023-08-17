10 dead, including two motorists, after private jet crashes on a highway in Malaysia

A private jet crashed onto a highway in Malaysia just before it was due to land at Subang Airport around 15:00 local time.

An aircraft crash occurred near Elmina, Shah Alam, Malaysia. The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed the crash of a Raytheon Beechcraft 390 (Premier 1) aircraft with six passengers and two flight crew members on board. The aircraft, registered as N28JV and operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd, took off from Langkawi International Airport and was heading to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

The first contact with Subang Air Traffic Control Tower was at 14:47, with landing clearance granted at 14:48. Smoke was observed at the crash site, but no distress call was made.

In addition to the two crew and the six passengers on the Raytheon 390, the victims include the driver of a car and a motorcyclist who were hit by the jet during impact.

The Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KL ARCC) has initiated a search and rescue operation. An investigation into the incident will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Transport Ministry as per the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.

Dramatic pictures of the moment of the air crash in #Malaysia Thursday afternoon. It was a Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft with 6 passengers and 2 flight crew members on board. It had crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia. #AirCrash pic.twitter.com/3EvOWfN7p9 — Media Warrior (@MediaWarriorY) August 17, 2023

#Tragedy Strikes: Beechcraft Premier I Crash During Landing Attempt at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Malaysia. Our thoughts go out to the passengers, crew, and their families. ?????? #AviationSafety #ThoughtsAndPrayers pic.twitter.com/DUl42ucHoH — Abayomi Ahmed (@AbayomiAhmed00) August 17, 2023

The Beechcraft Premier I is a light business jet aircraft manufactured by the Beechcraft division of Hawker Beechcraft, formerly a division of Raytheon. The aircraft was designed to compete with the Cessna Citation Jet series of aircraft.