Naval Air Station Lemoore Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet crashes during routine flight, pilot safely ejects

On 20 October, a Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore experienced a mishap during a routine training flight in the Superior Valley, just south of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, United States. The pilot ejected safely and was taken to a local medical facility for examination.

Following this thorough examination, the pilot involved was released from the medical facility.

“The Navy is continuing its investigation in cooperation with local authorities. For the safety of the public and to allow for a complete investigation, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued an Emergency Closure Order surrounding the crash site,” Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake wrote in a statement.

Following footage appeared on social media:

