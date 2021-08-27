Afghan girl in viral photo skipping on airport tarmac after arriving in Brussels following evacuation

Belgium suspended evacuations after intelligence sources warned of an imminent terrorist attack at Kabul’s airport

A moving photo of a young Afghan girl skipping on the tarmac of Brussels airport after being evacuated from her war-torn native country has gone viral.

The picture was taken at Melsbroek military airport near Brussels upon arrival of Air Belgium’s flight carrying evacuees from Islamabad on Wednesday.

“This is what happens when you protect refugees,” wrote former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, one of many who shared the photo, on Twitter. “Welcome to Belgium, little girl!”

The girl and her family were among a group of about 1,400 people who Belgium evacuated from Kabul following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and subsequent takeover by the Taliban.

Belgium suspended evacuations after intelligence sources warned of an imminent terrorist attack at Kabul’s airport.

Source: Fox News