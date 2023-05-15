GFD Learjet 35A crashes just after take-off from Hohn Air Base, Germany; two fatalities

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
38

On 15 May, a Learjet 35A of GFD (Gesellschaft für Flugzieldarstellung), a subsidiary of Airbus and registered as D-CGFQ, crashed during take-off at Hohn Air Base, situated north of Germany. The accident occurred at 12:45 (UTC +2). The aircraft impacted the ground within the air base perimeter resulting in the death of both pilots on board. 

On the tragic accident, Airbus said: “Airbus wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this tragic accident: “GFD is fully cooperating with the authorities to determine the root causes of the accident. The investigation is led by the Bundesstelle für Flugunfalluntersuchungen (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) in Braunschweig. The aircraft was departing Hohn for a training mission with German Air Force Air Traffic Controllers in the north of Germany. GFD and Airbus will provide updates as they become available.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.