GFD Learjet 35A crashes just after take-off from Hohn Air Base, Germany; two fatalities

On 15 May, a Learjet 35A of GFD (Gesellschaft für Flugzieldarstellung), a subsidiary of Airbus and registered as D-CGFQ, crashed during take-off at Hohn Air Base, situated north of Germany. The accident occurred at 12:45 (UTC +2). The aircraft impacted the ground within the air base perimeter resulting in the death of both pilots on board.

On the tragic accident, Airbus said: “Airbus wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this tragic accident: “GFD is fully cooperating with the authorities to determine the root causes of the accident. The investigation is led by the Bundesstelle für Flugunfalluntersuchungen (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) in Braunschweig. The aircraft was departing Hohn for a training mission with German Air Force Air Traffic Controllers in the north of Germany. GFD and Airbus will provide updates as they become available.”

Flugunfall in Hohn. Ein Learjet der Gesellschaft für Flugzieldarstellung (GFD) ist heute beim Start am Flugplatz Hohn noch innerhalb des Fliegerhorstes abgestürzt. Die Untersuchungen zum Absturz leitet die Bundesstelle für Flugunfalluntersuchung (BFU). Die GFD fliegt in unserem… pic.twitter.com/JeEPgTauBn — Team Luftwaffe (@Team_Luftwaffe) May 15, 2023