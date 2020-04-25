[Video] Frecce Tricolori scramble over Rome to celebrate Liberation Day in Italy

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

Every year 25th April is celebrated as the Liberation Day in Italy. Today’s 75th birthday marks the end of the Mussolini regime after the end of the Second World War in 1945.

The day commemorates the people who laid down their lives fighting the fascist leader. It was in 1943 that the Italian Resistance Movement gathered steam.

Frecce Tricolori, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, today scrambled to fly over a deserted Rome as the city (country) has been placed in lock-down.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.