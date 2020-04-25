[Video] Frecce Tricolori scramble over Rome to celebrate Liberation Day in Italy

Every year 25th April is celebrated as the Liberation Day in Italy. Today’s 75th birthday marks the end of the Mussolini regime after the end of the Second World War in 1945.

The day commemorates the people who laid down their lives fighting the fascist leader. It was in 1943 that the Italian Resistance Movement gathered steam.

Frecce Tricolori, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, today scrambled to fly over a deserted Rome as the city (country) has been placed in lock-down.

Some really stunning footage was filmed today from aboard the Frecce Tricolori jets during the Liberation Day flyover over a desert Rome under lockdown. This is the one I like the most. pic.twitter.com/j5XVXJmOs1 — David Cenciotti (@cencio4) April 25, 2020

This gives me shivers. Always. Amazing video doing the rounds on Whatsapp of the Frecce Tricolori celebrating Liberation Day. @ItalianAirForce @FrecceTricolori pic.twitter.com/QLHxW0lAy5 — David Cenciotti (@cencio4) April 25, 2020