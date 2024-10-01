[Video] Russian Su-35 fighter jet’s near miss with U.S. F-16 off Alaska sparks safety concerns

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet dangerously crossed paths with a U.S. F-16, coming within 50 feet of the American aircraft’s nose during a high-speed manoeuvre off the coast of Alaska on September 23.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) released video footage of the close encounter, which it described as “unsafe” and “unprofessional,” endangering both crews.

The incident occurred within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), where two U.S. F-16s were intercepting Russian Tu-95 bombers escorted by Su-35 fighters. Although the Russian aircraft stayed within international airspace and posed no direct threat, NORAD has been tracking Russian military flights in the ADIZ over the past two weeks, part of routine but tense encounters.

NORAD emphasised that the Russian aircraft did not breach U.S. or Canadian sovereign airspace.