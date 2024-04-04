US Secretary of State Blinken’s Boeing C-40 grounded in Paris, had to drive to Brussels for NATO’s 75th anniversary meeting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced another issue with a Boeing plane while travelling to Europe for talks on the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts.

Blinken and other officials were forced to travel by car between Paris and Brussels after the Air Force C-40 Clipper jet (the military version of the 737-700) they were supposed to use developed unspecified problems.

This is the second time this year Blinken has experienced an issue with a Boeing plane. In January, he had to fly home in a smaller jet due to a critical failure related to an oxygen leak.

These incidents come amid increased scrutiny of Boeing following various problems with its aircraft, including a door plug blowing off a 737 Max during a flight in January.