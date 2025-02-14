Home Military Bases Joint Base Andrews U.S. Secretary of State Rubio’s plane turns back due to mechanical Issue

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio's plane turns back due to mechanical Issue

André Orban
A U.S. Air Force C-32 plane (a converted Boeing 757) carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Senator Jim Risch to the Munich Security Conference was forced to return to Washington on Thursday due to a cockpit windshield issue.

The incident occurred 90 minutes after takeoff from Joint Base Andrews.

Rubio intends to continue his trip to Germany and the Middle East on a different aircraft, but it is unclear if the delay will affect his Friday meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich.

