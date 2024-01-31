U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed into Yellow Sea off South Korea

A US F-16 fighter jet crashed into the Yellow Sea west of the Korean Peninsula after experiencing an “in-flight emergency.”

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, and the aircraft belonged to Kunsan Air Base in South Korea. The pilot was successfully rescued and is conscious.

The crash site is reported to be in the vicinity of an island used by both US and South Korean air forces for bombing drills. The US military is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

This event follows a similar incident in May when a US F-16 crashed in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, and another F-16 crash into the Yellow Sea about seven months later.