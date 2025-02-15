U.S. B-52 bombers arrive in U.K. for Bomber Task Force Europe 25-2

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Four U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers landed at RAF Fairford, U.K., on February 11, 2025, marking the start of Bomber Task Force (BTF) Europe 25-2.

During their transit, the bombers conducted a mission with Finland, France, and Sweden. Throughout the deployment, they will engage in exercises with NATO Allies, strengthening interoperability and deterrence.

Bomber Task Force missions reinforce our ability to rapidly project combat power, demonstrating U.S. lethality and readiness in a dynamic security environment,” said Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.

The bombers will operate across Europe, integrating with Allied air forces and showcasing global strike capabilities. This deployment underscores the U.S. commitment to NATO and strategic stability in the region.

A U.S. B-52H Stratofortress prepares to join with Qatar Emiri Air Force Mirage 2000s and U.S. F-35A Lightning IIs to fly in formation over Southwest Asia, May 21, 2019. This flight was conducted to continue building military-to-military relationships with the QEAF. The B-52H is part of the Bomber Task Force deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S. forces and interests in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keifer Bowes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.