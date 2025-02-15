U.S. B-52 bombers arrive in U.K. for Bomber Task Force Europe 25-2

Four U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers landed at RAF Fairford, U.K., on February 11, 2025, marking the start of Bomber Task Force (BTF) Europe 25-2.

During their transit, the bombers conducted a mission with Finland, France, and Sweden. Throughout the deployment, they will engage in exercises with NATO Allies, strengthening interoperability and deterrence.

“Bomber Task Force missions reinforce our ability to rapidly project combat power, demonstrating U.S. lethality and readiness in a dynamic security environment,” said Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.

The bombers will operate across Europe, integrating with Allied air forces and showcasing global strike capabilities. This deployment underscores the U.S. commitment to NATO and strategic stability in the region.