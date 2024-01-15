U.S. Air Force fighter jet pilot becomes Miss America 2024

Miss Colorado, Madison Marsh, made history by becoming the first active-duty military service member to be crowned Miss America at the 2024 Miss America pageant.

A second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, Marsh, 22, graduated from the Air Force Academy and is pursuing a master’s degree at Harvard Kennedy School. She expressed excitement about breaking stereotypes and aims to represent both the military community and Miss America.

Marsh, who performed a spoken word piece about earning her pilot’s license for the talent portion, plans to use her platform to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer, a cause connected to her late mother.