U.S. Air Force fighter jet pilot becomes Miss America 2024

Miss Colorado, Madison Marsh, made history by becoming the first active-duty military service member to be crowned Miss America at the 2024 Miss America pageant.
A second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, Marsh, 22, graduated from the Air Force Academy and is pursuing a master’s degree at Harvard Kennedy School. She expressed excitement about breaking stereotypes and aims to represent both the military community and Miss America.
Marsh, who performed a spoken word piece about earning her pilot’s license for the talent portion, plans to use her platform to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer, a cause connected to her late mother.
Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024! Marsh is the first active duty servicemember to ever win the title.#AimHigh pic.twitter.com/3RuDu5CulW
— U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) January 15, 2024