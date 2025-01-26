Trump retaliates against Colombia over deportation flights

President Donald Trump announced sweeping punitive measures against Colombia, including tariffs, sanctions, and travel bans, after it refused to accept U.S. military deportation flights.

The measures include:

Tariffs : 25% on all Colombian imports, increasing to 50% within a week.

: 25% on all Colombian imports, increasing to 50% within a week. Travel Restrictions : Bans and visa revocations for Colombian officials.

: Bans and visa revocations for Colombian officials. Sanctions : Emergency financial and banking restrictions targeting Colombia.

: Emergency financial and banking restrictions targeting Colombia. Enhanced Inspections: Stricter border checks for Colombian nationals and goods.

This follows Colombia’s cancellation of authorisation for U.S. deportation flights mid-air, prompting Trump to declare Colombia’s actions a national security risk. Trump emphasised that these measures are only the beginning, accusing Colombia of violating its obligations to accept deported migrants.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the U.S.’s treatment of deportees, suggesting it dehumanised migrants. Petro pledged to accept deportees on civilian flights but drew parallels between U.S. policies and authoritarian practices.

Broader Context

Mexico and Brazil have also pushed back against U.S. deportation practices. Brazil criticised the use of handcuffs on deported migrants, describing it as degrading treatment.

Experts warn that sanctions and tariffs could devastate Colombia’s economy, which relies heavily on U.S. trade, accounting for about a third of its exports.

The administration has declared immigration a national emergency, mobilising mass deportations with military aircraft, a strategy unprecedented in recent history.

The fallout highlights growing tensions between the U.S. and Latin America under Trump’s hardline immigration policies.