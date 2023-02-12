The United States shot down a new unidentified “object” that flew over its territory

The United States and Canada have increased surveillance of their airspaces after spotting a number of unidentified flying objects.

The U.S. military has shot down a new flying ‘object’ shaped as an octagon over Lake Huron near the Canada-U.S. border, the latest in mysterious flying objects that have placed U.S. and U.S. authorities Canada on high alert.

This object, the fourth in just over a week, was flying at 20,000 feet and has been shot down by a U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet from Truax Field Air National Guard Base near Madison, Wisconsin. Recovery operations are currently taking place in coordination with the U.S. Air Force and Coast Guard.

Earlier, the United States had decided to briefly close the airspace above Lake Michigan, for reasons related to “national defence”, the FAA said.

The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose. 1/ https://t.co/LsjwtjntCv — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023