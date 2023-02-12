The United States shot down a new unidentified “object” that flew over its territory

André Orban
The United States and Canada have increased surveillance of their airspaces after spotting a number of unidentified flying objects. 

The U.S. military has shot down a new flying ‘object’ shaped as an octagon over Lake Huron near the Canada-U.S. border, the latest in mysterious flying objects that have placed U.S. and U.S. authorities Canada on high alert.

This object, the fourth in just over a week, was flying at 20,000 feet and has been shot down by a U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet from Truax Field Air National Guard Base near Madison, Wisconsin. Recovery operations are currently taking place in coordination with the U.S. Air Force and Coast Guard.

Earlier, the United States had decided to briefly close the airspace above Lake Michigan, for reasons related to “national defence”, the FAA said.

