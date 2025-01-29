U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska

An F-35 Lightning II fighter jet crashed within the perimeter of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, United States at 12:49 p.m. local time on Tuesday, with the pilot managing to eject safely, military officials confirmed.

Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene. The pilot was transported to Bassett Army Hospital for evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition.

Colonel Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing, emphasized the Air Force’s commitment to safety following the accident. “Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed to ensuring their safety and security,” he said. “I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again.”

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and an official investigation has been launched. The F-35, a fifth-generation fighter jet, is a key component of U.S. airpower, and Eielson Air Force Base serves as a strategic hub for these advanced aircraft.

BREAKING: ?? F-35 fighter jet crashes at Alaska’s Eielson Air Force Base

pic.twitter.com/WZbDUqn2Mc — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) January 29, 2025