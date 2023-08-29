B-2 “Spirit” stealth bomber for first time in European mainland

An American Northrop B-2 Spirit bomber, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, has landed in Norway. This marks the first time the B-2 bomber has landed on mainland Europe.

The landing is part of joint training exercises with Norwegian forces, including the F-35. The bomber landed at Ørland air station for refuelling and crew change as part of its mission to receive and support allied forces. The B-2 Spirit bomber rarely lands outside of the United States, with landings outside of the US occurring about once a year for training purposes.

The visit aims to strengthen NATO alliances and reassure allies of American support. The Norwegian Defence Minister emphasised the importance of defence cooperation with the United States.

The B-2 Spirit bomber is known for its unique design as a flying wing and its ability to carry various types of weapons, including nuclear bombs. While the specific weapons on board are not disclosed, Norway signals its stance against nuclear weapons on its soil. The B-2 Spirit bomber has a significant role in combat operations and comes with a high price tag of approximately $2.2 billion per plane.