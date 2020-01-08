52 Air Force F-35A aircraft from the 388th and 428th Fighter Wings symbolically form up in an “elephant walk” exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, U.S.

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
31

On 6 January, the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings of the United States Air Force conducted an F-35A Combat Power Exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. In total, 52 aircraft participated in the exercise.

Coincidentally a few days before the exercise, U.S. President Trump threatened on Twitter that if Iran would strike any Americans, or American assets, the U.S. will target 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago).

The exercise, which was planned for months, demonstrated their ability to employ a large force of F-35As, testing readiness in the areas of personnel accountability, aircraft generation, ground operations, flight operations, and combat capability against air and ground targets. A little more than four years after receiving their first combat-coded F35A Lightning II aircraft, Hill’s fighter wings have achieved full war-fighting capability.

President Donald Trump’s Tweet

