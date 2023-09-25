J&C Aero completes cabin modification and refurbishment of Ukraine’s presidential Airbus A319

J&C Aero, an aircraft cabin interior solutions provider, has successfully completed a significant refurbishment project for Ukraine’s state air company. The project involved modifying and renewing the cabin of Ukraine’s presidential Airbus A319 Corporate Jet.

The modifications included integrating a new In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system and upgrading the Cabin Management System (CMS), which received certification from EASA. J&C Aero also facilitated the installation of a KA-BAND Satcom’s navigation system.

Additionally, J&C Aero undertook a complete refurbishment of the aircraft’s interior, including fabric coverings, executive seating, veneers, carpets, laminates, and other cabin components. These renewed elements were produced in-house by J&C Aero, with installation and maintenance carried out by Magnetic MRO at Tallinn Airport.

This project was particularly complex and ambitious due to the aircraft’s status as the Presidential Airbus A319. It demanded meticulous attention to detail, problem-solving flexibility, and a commitment to discretion. J&C Aero expressed gratitude to the state air company “Ukraine” for their trust and to their partners at Magnetic MRO for their support in completing the project. CEO Laurynas Skukauskas emphasised the hard work and dedication of the J&C Aero team in making the project a success.