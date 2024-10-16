US Navy jet crashes in Washington State during training, search underway for crew

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler fighter jet with two crew members on board crashed Tuesday during a routine training flight in Washington state, east of Mount Rainier.

The aircraft, from the Electronic Attack Squadron based at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, went down at around 15:23. Navy search teams, aided by local and tribal authorities, are scouring the mountainous area, about 30 miles west of Yakima, under challenging weather conditions with low visibility.

As of Wednesday morning, neither the wreckage nor the crew had been located. It remains unclear whether the crew ejected before the crash. The incident is under investigation.