US Navy F/A-18 fighter jet shot down over Red Sea in apparent friendly fire incident

Two US Navy pilots ejected safely after their F/A-18 fighter jet was mistakenly shot down by the USS Gettysburg, a guided missile cruiser, during operations near the USS Harry S. Truman. One pilot sustained minor injuries, and both were recovered.

The incident, confirmed by US Central Command (CENTCOM), was classified as friendly fire, unrelated to hostile actions. It occurred amid heightened tensions in the region, where the US Navy maintains a strong presence due to ongoing Houthi threats in the Red Sea.

The mishap coincided with US airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, including missile storage and command facilities in Sana’a. The strikes, involving Navy and Air Force assets, followed Houthi claims of attacks on Israel and allied forces. CENTCOM emphasised the downed fighter jet was not involved in the Yemen operations.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the friendly fire. The incident underscores the complexities of military operations in the volatile region.