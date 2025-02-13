Navy fighter jet crashes into San Diego Harbor; pilots eject safely

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler fighter jet crashed into the San Diego Harbor near Naval Air Station North Island during a “go-around” maneuver. Both pilots successfully ejected before impact and were rescued by the crew of the sportfishing vessel Premier, led by Captain Brandon Viets. The pilots were subsequently transferred to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection boat and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m., with witnesses observing the jet descending rapidly before crashing nose-first into the water, creating a significant plume of water and debris. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Navy. Weather conditions at the time were misty and rainy, which may have contributed to the accident.

The EA-18G Growler is a two-seat electronic warfare aircraft that has been in service with the Navy for approximately 15 years. This incident follows a previous crash in October 2024, when another Growler went down in Washington State, resulting in the deaths of both crew members.

