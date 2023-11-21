U.S. Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon overruns runway ditches into Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii

On 20 November, a Boeing P-8A Poseidon (registered 169561 and coded YD-561), operated by VP-4 “The Skinny Dragons“, suffered a runway overrun during landing at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps Air Station (Marion E Carl Field), Kaneohe, Hawaii, United States and came to stop into Kaneohe Bay.

The Boeing P-8A Poseidon operates in anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance roles within the U.S. Navy’s Patrol Squadron Four (VP-4) out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington.

After the ditching, the nine crew members were able to swim to shore. None of them sustained injuries, according to information obtained on social media. While the reason for the incident is still to be determined, weather may have been a factor to the incident.

The aircraft, however, has received substantial damage. Following footage appeared on X:

A P-8A “Poseidon” Anti-Submarine and Surveillance Aircraft with the U.S. Navy’s Patrol Squadron Four (VP-4) out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington, is reported to have Overshot the Runway today at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu… pic.twitter.com/smiy0Os8bw — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 21, 2023

The incident took place at 2 p.m. Hawaii Time today, and the aircraft is currently floating in the ocean. All nine people on board the aircraft safely swam to the shore. https://t.co/GcUxHkTfFA pic.twitter.com/w0icXoNvVf — FL360aero (@fl360aero) November 21, 2023