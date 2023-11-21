U.S. Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon overruns runway ditches into Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
21

On 20 November, a Boeing P-8A Poseidon (registered 169561 and coded YD-561), operated by VP-4 “The Skinny Dragons“, suffered a runway overrun during landing at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps Air Station (Marion E Carl Field), Kaneohe, Hawaii, United States and came to stop into Kaneohe Bay.

The Boeing P-8A Poseidon operates in anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance roles within the U.S. Navy’s Patrol Squadron Four (VP-4) out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington.

After the ditching, the nine crew members were able to swim to shore. None of them sustained injuries, according to information obtained on social media. While the reason for the incident is still to be determined, weather may have been a factor to the incident.

The aircraft, however, has received substantial damage. Following footage appeared on X:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.