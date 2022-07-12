An F/A-18 Super Hornet from aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman went overboard during a gale

On July 10, the US Navy indicated that one of the F/A-18 Super Hornets of the aircraft carrier’s embarked air group was blown overboard, while it was stationary on the flight deck. This incident occurred off the Italian coast during an unforeseen gale. Has the aircraft’s docking device failed? Or was it installed incorrectly? An investigation has been opened to clarify this.

A sailor was injured during this gale. But the US Navy did not say whether it was related to the F/A-18 Super Hornet incident. His condition is “stable” and he should soon make a full recovery.

At this time, the United States Navy has not yet decided whether it will attempt to recover the fighter-bomber from Carrier Air Wing One [CVW-1], as happened with the Royal Air Force F-35B fallen in the Mediterranean while leaving the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as well as for the US Navy F-35C which had missed its landing on board the USS Carl Vinson, in the Pacific Ocean.

Having sailed from Norfolk base on December 1, 2021, to join the Mediterranean, under the authority of the US Navy’s 6th Fleet, the USS Harry S. Truman will have experienced strong activity during this semester, especially since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with an average of around 90 air sorties per day, as part of NATO’s measures to strengthen its eastern flank.